Zeldin to Newsmax: Iran Conflict Boosts US Oil

Lee Zeldin, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the conflict with Iran is accelerating a global shift toward U.S. energy, as countries seek more stable and accessible oil supplies amid uncertainty in the Middle East.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Zeldin pointed to growing demand from Indo-Pacific nations that are moving away from reliance on Persian Gulf shipments and toward American producers.

"Because of what's going on right now in the Middle East, all these Indo-Pacific nations, we're talking about how they want to diversify their supply chain, and they want to look to the United States," Zeldin said.

The EPA administrator said those countries are weighing logistical and security advantages.

"They know the supply that we have, and they're doing the math," Zeldin said. "They're thinking, OK, for a long time, we've been relying on an oil that will take 28 days to get to me, and I don't have freedom of navigation. Or I could go to the United States. It will take eight days, and I'll have total freedom of navigation.

"And it's a no-brainer. They want to diversify their supply chain, and they're cutting deals with U.S. companies."

The comments come as the U.S. military continues a blockade targeting Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route that handles roughly 20% of the global oil supply.

The policy is aimed at cutting off revenue to Tehran and forcing it to agree to U.S. peace terms. At the same time, it is boosting U.S. production and exports.

Zeldin emphasized that domestic policy changes are also driving increased output, citing the rollback of Biden-era environmental regulations and expanded investment in energy infrastructure.

"We are rolling back so many Biden-era rules at the EPA, where they were trying to [strangle] out of existence entire sectors of our energy economy, and we're unleashing that," he said.

As for oil prices, which have remained above $100 a barrel, Zeldin declined to offer a precise forecast if the blockade continues into the summer travel season. But he expressed confidence that U.S. policy and production gains will help stabilize markets.

"I can't predict for you the developments with the talks that are going on," he said, adding that the administration's national security team "have been achieving all of their military objectives."

Zeldin also pointed to sustained domestic progress, saying that "on the energy front, we have been crushing it really since the moment President Trump was sworn back in."

He suggested that as more countries pivot to U.S. suppliers, increased production and exports could offset supply disruptions tied to Iran, potentially easing upward pressure on prices over time.

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