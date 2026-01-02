Exiled Iranian Opposition Leader Praises Trump Amid Protests

Reza Pahlavi, the leader of Iran's opposition, thanked President Donald Trump after he vowed to protect Iranian protesters.

"President Trump, thank you for your strong leadership and support of my compatriots," Pahlavi, who lives in exile, posted on X.

"This warning you have issued to the criminal leaders of the Islamic Republic gives my people greater strength and hope — hope that, at last, a President of the United States is standing firmly by their side," added Pahlavi, the son of Iran's last shah.

"As they risk their lives to end this regime's 46-year reign of chaos and terror, they send me with a responsibility and a message: to seek the relationship Iran once had with America that brought peace and prosperity to the Middle East," he continued.

A senior Iranian official warned Friday that Tehran could retaliate against U.S. bases and troops across the Middle East after Trump said America was prepared to intervene if Iranian security forces killed peaceful protesters.

Pahlavi's post comes after Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, the speaker of Iran's Parliament, responded after Trump posted on Truth Social that the U.S. is "locked and loaded and ready to go" to help "peaceful protesters" if authorities massacre demonstrators.

In a post on X, Qalibaf called Trump's comments an official threat and said any U.S. action would bring "serious consequences."

He said American forces and facilities "across the entire region" would become "legitimate targets" if Washington took what he described as "adventurism" against Iran.

Qalibaf also said Iranians would remain "united and determined" against foreign pressure.

The exchange comes as Iran faces nearly a week of demonstrations initially fueled by economic anger after the rial plunged to new lows.

Protests have spread to multiple cities and have increasingly included anti-government chants, reflecting broader frustration with inflation, unemployment, and long-running grievances over political and social restrictions.

At least seven people have been killed in the protests.

Pahlavi said he has a plan for a stable transition for Iran and the support of the Iranian people.

"With your leadership of the free world, we can leave a legacy of lasting peace," Pahlavi said of Trump.