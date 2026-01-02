Iran Warns: US Will Pay for Intervention in Protests

Iran's Foreign Ministry warned Friday that the U.S. will bear "full responsibility for the consequences" of any intervention in ongoing protests in the country after President Donald Trump's threat to "come to the rescue" if Iran "violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom."

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the interventionist statements of the President and other US officials regarding Iran's internal affairs," Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi wrote in a post on Telegram.

"This type of irresponsible stance, which is a continuation of the US's bullying and illegal approach towards the Iranian nation, is not only a gross violation of the fundamental principles and rules of the United Nations Charter and international law in respecting the national sovereignty of countries but also constitutes incitement to violence and terrorism against Iranian citizens."

Trump on Friday wrote on Truth Social that if Iran slaughters peaceful protesters, "which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go."

The saber-rattling came as Iran faces nearly a week of protests initially fueled by economic anger after the rial plunged to new lows. At least seven people have been killed in violence linked to the unrest, according to The Associated Press.

Iranian state media has described some gatherings as riots and has accused foreign powers of stirring unrest.

Ali Larijani, a key adviser to Iran's leader, Ali Khamenei, on Friday warned that Tehran could retaliate against the U.S. bases and troops across the Middle East after Trump's threat.

"Trump should know that U.S. interference in this internal matter would mean destabilizing the entire region and destroying America's interests," Larijani wrote on X. "The American people should know — Trump started this adventurism. They should be mindful of their soldiers' safety."