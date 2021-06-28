Rep. Walberg to Newsmax: Education Department Encouraging Critical Race Theory

Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., says Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is flat-out lying about the Department of Education’s involvement in promoting the teachings of critical race theory in public schools.

“We have evidence that it’s just the opposite,” Walberg said Monday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda.”

“In fact, in an interview in Atlanta, he said he was signaling to and then he altered that statement, went on encouraging local school districts to offer programs like the 1619 project. When I asked him questions about that specifically, that that violates three laws that are presently on the books prohibiting the Department of Education from doing anything like that relative to the curriculum he again refused to answer and talked all around it. The grants that were put forward were proposed to entities that offered curriculum everywhere from the 1619 project to critical race theory.”

Cardona, during a House Committee hearing on Education and Labor, said districts and states have the responsibility to monitor curriculums in schools.

“We don’t also want to be engaged in the politicizing of a curriculum, so we recognize our role, and we’ll stay true to our role, which is not to engage ourselves in local curriculum,” Cardona said.

Critical race theory is defined by the Encyclopedia Britannica as the concept in which race is a socially constructed category ingrained in American law intended to maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites. It holds that the U.S. society is inherently or systemically racist.

Walberg said the theory is opposed very strongly by Americans.

“They basically make our students hate America and why would you teach that in our public schools,” he said.

“When you see the pushback coming from normal citizens’ parents who say, wait a second, our country was not formed in 1619, we weren’t based on slavery, we were based on a freedom concept to remove ourselves from the underpinnings of Great Britain of England at the time and have a country that made its own decisions relative to the people,” he said. “This is going backwards and its sad to see curriculums that are encouraging students to believe that they can’t achieve anything outside their particular race and class and that if you’re white you ought to feel privileged and badly about that.”

