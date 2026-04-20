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Tags: james comer | midterms | democrats | message | donald trump | hate | voters

Comer to Newsmax: Dems' Message: 'They Hate Donald Trump'

By    |   Monday, 20 April 2026 06:39 PM EDT

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax that Democrats are putting all their upcoming midterm election emphasis on the position that "they hate Donald Trump."

Comer told "Ed Henry The Big Take" on Monday, "Absolutely, they have a messaging problem.

"They have one message, and that is they hate Donald Trump," he said.

Comer said, for sure, there is an element of the American population that will relate to that kind of approach. "Now, that probably works with the liberals, and that might keep their fringe left fired up."

"But," Comer offered, "I don't see how they're going to appeal to independent voters and working-class voters who are frustrated with inflation, which I would argue happened during the Biden administration with all the stimulus money and all the COVID money, and all those cultural problems."

The Oversight chair said he believes most Americans will side with conservatives in the important upcoming midterm elections.

"At the end of the day, which party is going to make your life better?" Comer said.

"And I'm going to argue that it's going to be the Republican Party because the Democrat Party has no message other than they hate Donald Trump," he added.

On the issue of nearly a dozen top-level scientists working on sensitive government programs missing or found dead in recent months, Comer theorized, "It would suggest that something sinister may have happened."

He said congressional investigators are working on the situation in conjunction with law enforcement agencies to determine who, or what, may be behind the troubling string of cases.

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Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax that Democrats are putting all their upcoming midterm election emphasis on the position that "they hate Donald Trump."
james comer, midterms, democrats, message, donald trump, hate, voters, midterms
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2026-39-20
Monday, 20 April 2026 06:39 PM
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