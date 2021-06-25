Trump To Newsmax: Military Chiefs 'Pathetic' on Critical Race Theory

Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday, who have come under fire for defending the teaching of critical race theory to members of the U.S. military were "pathetic" and would have been shut down quickly under the former administration, ex-President Donald Trump insisted on Newsmax Friday.

"Gen. Milley, I watched his statement (and) it was pathetic," Trump told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I watched the statements of some others, the head of the Navy."

Those military leaders "didn't talk that way when I was around," Trump said. "I can tell you they didn't talk that way or I would have gotten rid of them in two minutes. But in particular, (the head of the) Navy and Milley, just sad, pathetic statements."

Gilday, during a recent hearing of the House Armed Services Committee, was asked about books on critical race theory that were on a recommended Navy reading list, specifically, Ibram X. Kendi's "How to be an Antiracist."

Gilday stressed that he doesn't agree with everything in the book, but said that racism is a problem in the Navy, and discussing the problem is the way to help fix the issue.

Meanwhile, Milley's comments to Reps. Matt Gaetz and Michael Waltz, both Florida Republicans, have gotten widespread attention after he defended lectures that have taken place at the West Point military academy and said that it is important for members of the military to learn about many different theories without necessarily believing in them.

Trump added that if the Biden administration has its way, critical race theory, or the belief that racism isn't only the product of individual biases or prejudice but is embedded in legal systems and policies, will be taught in "every single school in America."

"It existed during us and I ended it," said Trump. "I would terminate it everywhere. It popped up its ugly head. We terminated it very strongly. I mean, we really went after it and it ended and as soon as they came in, they're back to putting it up."

