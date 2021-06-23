Critical Race Theory: It's Not Just for Liberals Anymore

Virginia's Loudoun County, the wealthiest in the United States, is considered ground zero in the battle between parents and students on one side, and school boards and teachers on the other, over the issue of teaching critical race theory in public schools.

Critical race theory is based on the premise that each person is either an oppressor or a victim, depending solely on their skin color.

But it's not just Democratic-controlled jurisdictions where this problem is cropping up. It's also appearing in deep-red states and counties that make up Middle America — called flyover country — occupied by people former President Barack Obama dismissed as ''cling[ing] to [their] guns or religion.''

Benny Johnson, host of Newsmax TV's ''The Benny Report,'' released some leaked documents Tuesday indicating that Iowa educators are instructed to teach their students that ''Make America Great Again'' is socially unacceptable as an overt form of racism.

''This is done through MANDATORY Critical Race Theory training FORCED on teachers at taxpayer expense,'' he said, and then observed that ''Trump won Iowa by +9 points'' and ''carried 94 out of 99 Iowa counties in 2020'' — you know, the year he ''lost.''

The document claimed that denying white privilege is also a sign of overt white supremacy. As of 2020, 91% of Iowans are white, so if the same percentage holds for school-age children, 91 out of 100 would have to claim they possess white privilege no matter what their background or circumstances.

Johnson added that other items the authors claim were signs of white supremacy include:

• American Immigration Law

• Mass Incarceration

• Believing America is "post racial"

• Believing people are part of a "human family"

Although they claim ''celebration of Columbus Day'' is an example of ''covert white supremacy,'' they nonetheless consider it ''socially acceptable.'' That's big of them.

Unlike the fireworks at Virginia's Loudoun County, this training is now mandated by state law. Johnson posted a letter dated June 8 from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, which was addressed to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, another Republican.

She wrote, ''I hereby transmit: House File 802, an Act providing for requirements related to racism or sexism trainings at, and diversity and inclusion efforts by governmental agencies and entities, school districts, and public postsecondary educational institutions.''

In case you're wondering, ''The Iowa Senate/House is solid Republican,'' according to Johnson.

The training materials were obtained from the Iowa's Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, which were approved by the district in April — two months before it was mandated by state law.

Swinging over to the Sooner State, the University of Oklahoma held an "Anti-Racist Rhetoric and Pedagogies" workshop, during which ''an instructor suggested that adhering to standard American English was racist and rewards a 'white upper class way of speaking and writing.'''

She went on to assert that the use of standard American English ''often penalizes and discredits other ways of communicating, like African American vernacular or ... slang.''

Oklahoma, by the way, is even more Republican than Iowa. Trump took every single one of Oklahoma's 77 counties to trounce Biden by 33% — 65 to 32.

Claiming that non-whites are incapable of using standard American English is akin to President Joe Biden's recent statement that Black business owners are incapable of hiring lawyers and accountants — it's called ''the soft racism of low expectations.''

It's also similar to the recent trend in math that arriving at the correct answer isn't all that important, as long as your thought process was correct. But showing your work to document your thought process is also considered racist, according to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Tell that to the scientists at NASA. Better yet, have a NASA scientist tell that to an astronaut as he's about to be hurled into space.

It all suggests that there's nothing more racist than extreme anti-racism. It's judging others by their skin color rather than their character, and if we continue on this course, Martin Luther King Jr. will be denounced as a racist and the day we set aside to commemorate him will be removed from the calendar of federal holidays.

But more importantly, if we proceed on this path, we'll raise an entire generation of Americans who feel either inferior or superior depending on their skin color, and who lack the basic tools they need to succeed or to even cope with life's challenges.

And living in a red jurisdiction won't offer immunity. The cancer has metastasized everywhere in America.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter, who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.