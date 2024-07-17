Rep. Andy Barr to Newsmax: Vance Has 'Appalachia Grit'

Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., is excited to see Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, former President Donald Trump's running mate, debate Vice President Kamala Harris, he told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"J.D. Vance is an extremely bright person," Barr told "Newsline" from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. "If you recall the debates he had in the Ohio Senate race, he just mopped it up. The guy has got an intellectual prowess that's second to none."

Barr said Vance's compelling personal story, which he detailed in his bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," is the embodiment of the American dream.

"As a Kentuckian, I love J.D.," Barr said. "His family roots are in Appalachia Kentucky. J.D. has that Kentucky grit about him, that Appalachia grit. He believes in America so much because even though he came from a tough place, America has given him the opportunities every American deserves."

Vance is set to speak at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night.

