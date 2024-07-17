Sen. Rick Scott to Newsmax: Vance Will Be 'Great' VP

Sen. J.D. Vance, who was announced this week as former President Donald Trump's running mate, will be a "great vice president," Sen. Rick Scott told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"First off, he had a tough childhood and he figured it out," the Florida Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "There's a lot of people that relate to J.D.'s background, that they had a tough childhood and they figured it out."

The Ohio Republican is also someone who came into the Senate and quickly "made a mark" as he works hard and studies the issues, Scott said.

"He'll take a position; he'll defend his position," Scott continued. "I think he's going to do a great job on the campaign with President Trump."

Further, Vance is "a lot like Trump," said Scott. "They really care about this country."

Vance will speak at the Republican National Convention, and Scott said he hopes to hear from him about how Republicans will reunite the United States.

"What we want is a country that starts solving problems," Scott said. "We know we have to secure a border. We know we've got to stop the fentanyl coming in our country. We've got to stop criminals and drugs. We know the inflation is out of control. We know that we've got enemies — China, Iran. We've got to hold them accountable. We've got to build better relationships with our allies."

Meanwhile, Scott said that he believes President Joe Biden will still be facing off this fall, even after Americans "saw that we have an incapacitated president" in the June debate.

"We all want a secure border," he said. "Biden doesn't. We all want inflation to come down. Biden wants to spend more money. We all know we need to have a strong military. He wants to make a woke military. We know we don't want to be in conflicts all around the world. We weren't when President Trump was president."

At the same time, "it really doesn't matter" if Biden is replaced on the ticket, because all Democrats support the same things, including open borders, wasteful government spending, a woke military, and more, said Scott.

"But I think Biden will be their nominee," he said. "It's very difficult to change. So I always thought he would be their nominee. I always thought this all, all year long. But we clearly see an incapacitated person that doesn't have the ability to be president of the United States."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com