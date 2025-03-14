WATCH TV LIVE

Visa Expert to Newsmax: Trump 'Gold Card' Is 'Exciting'

By    |   Friday, 14 March 2025 05:10 PM EDT

President Donald Trump's plan to convert a visa program into a high-value "Gold Card" to entice wealthy business leaders across the globe to the U.S. with a big price tag is creating "exciting times."

Visa program expert Ali Jahangiri told Newsmax's Newsline that Trump's plan to charge $5 million for the card, which would provide enhanced U.S. entry and immigration options has caused more than just a stir.

"So this is actually exciting times. It actually is a good idea if you think about that. If you take away the global taxation on people that want to come into this country, you're going to get a big number of individuals that would love to use the protections of the United States with a $5 million investment. So I think it's a great idea."

Jahangir, who publishes EB-5 Investors Magazine, said he was just at a global immigration conference in Vietnam that drew over one thousand people. Not all may qualify with a $5 million investment for the Gold Card. But he said the potential for a massive influx of money to the United States can't be denied.

Shortly after President Trump's comments about the "Gold Card" EB-5 Visa replacement, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said 250,000 people had signed up wanting more information.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


