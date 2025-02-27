Commerce Sec: 250K in Line For Gold Card Citizenship Plan

A quarter-million people are "waiting in line" to get one of President Donald Trump's "gold card" visa applications that give recipients who pay $5 million a path to citizenship, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Thursday.

"There are 250,000 people waiting in line now," Lutnick said, according to The Hill. "If they're willing to pay the $5 million, that's over a trillion dollars that comes directly to — $1.25 trillion just for that line. And I think these people are going to come enormous ways because they know they can come into America, and they can be in the greatest country on Earth."

Trump earlier this week floated a plan to offer such an exclusive immigration visa, which would replace the EB-5 program, put in place 35 years ago to offer U.S. visas to investors who spend about $1 million for a company employing at least 10 people.

Lutnick defended the proposal, saying it could bring in enough money to help pay off the national debt. He said those in line for the card would be "deeply vetted" before being permitted to participate.

"We said that from the first minute go. These are vetted people," Lutnick said. "These are going to be great global citizens who are going to bring entrepreneurial spirit, capacity, and growth to America. If one of them comes in, think of the jobs they're going to bring with them, the businesses they're going to bring with them. And they're going to pay American taxes, as well. So, this is huge money for America."

Trump compared the "gold card" to an upgraded "green card."

"We're going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million, and that's going to give you green card privileges; plus, it's going to be a route to citizenship," Trump told reporters Tuesday.

"And wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card. They'll be wealthy, and they'll be successful, and they'll be spending a lot of money and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people, and we think it's going to be extremely successful."