Rep. Good to Newsmax: I'm Best Choice to Help Trump Win

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., insisted Tuesday on Newsmax that he remains the best candidate to help former President Donald Trump retake the White House, even though Trump endorsed his challenger, state Sen. John McGuire, in Virginia's primary election.

"We're absolutely going to win," Good, who chairs the House Freedom Caucus, told "Wake Up America," as voters in his state headed to the polls. "So we're focused on that."

Meanwhile, Good said he will do all he can to help Trump win, even though Good had endorsed Trump's primary opponent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, early in the GOP primary.

"My opponent can't help him, not a bit in that regard," Good said. "I'm one of the conservative leaders, if not the conservative leader of Virginia."

He added that he has to get the conservatives "disappointed" by Trump's endorsement of McGuire to support Trump and "get them enthusiastic."

"We have no choice but to elect him," said Good. "After four years of [Joe] Biden, everybody is doing worse, except the illegal aliens. ... I'll continue to support President Trump and do everything I can to help him get elected and help him win Virginia."

Good said his team is looking forward to a "great victory" in Tuesday's primary election.

"Many in Washington will never understand why we won," said Good. "But if you do what you say you will do, if you fight and stand for the things that Republican voters want you to fight and stand for, then they're going to vote for you."

Good added that grassroots voters, as well as county GOP leaders, support his campaign.

"My opponent has run a Biden basement strategy where he is just relying on million-dollar ads from the people in Washington who don't want you to change the status quo," said Good. "They expect something in return for the millions of dollars that they have spent trying to elect someone other than me in the 5th District.

"The people who vote opposite me in Washington are behind my opponent, but I don't think the people of the 5th District are fooled by that."

Asked if he regrets supporting DeSantis, Good insisted that he is focused on supporting Trump, and said that "everybody needs to come behind him."

"Those who ran against him are supporting him," Good said. "Obviously, some are rumored to be vice presidential candidates or in his Cabinet. ... I'm not focused on a year ago."

Good also insisted that although he supported DeSantis, he "wasn't against" Trump and even at that time said he would enthusiastically support him if he became the nominee.

"Now we move on to the general election," Good said. "We have got to fight the battle as these crooked courts try to convict [Trump] and try to put him in jail and put him in prison.

"We have got to fight that and do everything we can to expose that. This is political persecution. It's an abuse of power. It's unjust."

