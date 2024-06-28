Trump: 'Biden Studied So Hard He Didn't Know What He Was Doing'

Returning to the campaign rally trail less than 24 hours after a dominant first debate performance in Atlanta, Georgia, a key 2024 presidential election battleground, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump mocked incumbent President Joe Biden for his "mental incompetence."

"Hello, Virginia: Did anybody last night watch a thing called the debate?" Trump asked a rally in Chesapeake, Virginia, in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform. "Yeah, that was a big one.

"But as you saw on television last night, we had a big victory against a man that really is looking to destroy our country. He's the worst. He's the most corrupt, the most incompetent president in the history of our country. And we have to take it back from that party. That's an evil party."

Biden "rigged" the debate in his favor and still bungled everything on international television in front of the whole world, Trump continued.

"Despite the fact that crooked Joe Biden spent the entire week at Camp David resting, working, studying — he studied very hard; he studied so hard that he didn't know what the hell he was doing," Trump said.

"He got to debate rules that he wanted. He got the date that he wanted. He got the network that he wanted."

And Americans got the result they wanted, according to Trump.

"No amount of rest or rigging could help him defend his atrocious record: It's not defensible," Trump said. "I don't care who you were."

Neither critics nor apologists can blame a cold or even age for Biden's performance, according to Trump.

"It's not his age, it's his competence," Trump said. "He's not respected anywhere in the world. Our country is being laughed at all over the world. Biden is using the weaponization of his Justice Department, the FBI, local district attorneys and attorneys general to try to win an election against political opponent."

Biden was exposed as a flawed incumbent unfit for reelection, Trump continued.

"Every one of those things last night you saw that was all started by this guy, this crooked guy," Trump said. "And not only crooked, I mean, just so bad in so many ways. He's killing country.

"He's incapable of winning based on his far-left policies of open borders, massive tax increases, the Green New Scam. That's a windmill on every corner, most of which don't work. And things like putting men in women's sports — really not a great idea.

"As every American saw firsthand last night, this election is a choice between strength and weakness, competence and incompetent, peace and prosperity, or war or no war."

Trump issued a warning for world rivals seeking to take advantage of the final months of Biden's "incompetent" administration: Do not dare.

"The whole world should know that while Biden is the worst president in the history of America, our country is going to be strong again, and it's going to be very soon," Trump said. "I want the enemies to know that because we have a five-month transition period and I want the enemies to know: Don't play around with us during this five-month period.

"Don't play around. It's only for them.

"We have enemies on the outside: China Russia, North Korea, enemies. But they're not really enemies. If you have a smart president, if you have a smart president, they're not enemies. You'll make them do great."

