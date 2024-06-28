WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: karoline leavitt | poll | debate | donald trump | joe biden | weakness | virginia

Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: 'Expecting Big Bump in Polls'

Friday, 28 June 2024 11:03 AM EDT

Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, told Newsmax on Friday that she expects a "big bump in the polls" after Thursday's debate between Trump and President Joe Biden.

"The media did everything they could in the last week to raise the expectations for President Trump so high, but he hit the ball out of the park," Leavitt said on "Wake Up America."

Leavitt added that Trump "exceeded expectations," while Biden "mumbled incoherently next to him."

Asked about the former president's reaction after the debate, Leavitt said that Trump "certainly is excited about the opportunity that he had last night to highlight his strength with Joe Biden's weakness, and we're all we're back on the campaign trail today heading to the Commonwealth of Virginia for a big rally."

Leavitt noted that Virginia "is a blue state that Republicans haven't won in … many years. But we're going on offense there because polling currently shows that we're tied. We'll have to see what it looks like in our post-debate polling, but I'm sure President Trump is going to receive a big bump in the polls."

Leavitt continued: "We've already seen a couple of flash polls that show that the American people know he overwhelmingly won the debate last night, so everyone should tune in to the rally speech today. It's going to be electric."

