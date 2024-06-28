WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Warns Rivals Seeking to Take Advantage of Biden: 'Don't Play Around'

By    |   Friday, 28 June 2024 05:03 PM EDT

Back on the campaign rally trail, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump issued a warning for world rivals seeking to take advantage of the final months of President Biden's "incompetent" administration: Do not dare.

"The whole world should know that while Biden is the worst president in the history of America, our country is going to be strong again, and it's going to be very soon," Trump told a rally in Chesapeake, Virginia, in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"I want the enemies to know that because we have a five-month transition period and I want the enemies to know: Don't play around with us during this five-month period.

"Don't play around."

Trump also gave a caveat: China, Russia, and even North Korea would not be enemies but respectful rivals if not for an "incompetent" and "weak" Biden and his "destructive" handlers in his administration.

"It's only for them," Trump continued.

"We have enemies on the outside: China Russia, North Korea, enemies. But they're not really enemies.

"If you have a smart president, they're not enemies. You'll make them do great."

Friday, 28 June 2024 05:03 PM
