Toensing, diGenova to Newsmax: DOJ 'So Corrupt,' House Now Only Recourse

Former DOJ Deputy Assistant Attorney General Victoria Toensing and former U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Joe diGenova told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Justice Department is now "so corrupt" that the House is the only way to seek recourse for the Biden family's alleged crimes.

"The Justice Department, at this point, is now so corrupt and so biased, just absolutely gone from any moral center of gravity, that the House of Representatives is the only place that this can be done," diGenova said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "[House Judiciary Committee Chairman] Jim Jordan and [Chairman of the House Oversight Committee] James Comer are the ones that are leading the way; they have to do it. They have to subpoena records and, at this point, the only avenue that's available is impeachment. Because it's pretty clear that the FBI is taking a dive, [and] the Department of Justice is absolutely taking a dive on the Bidens."

"This U.S. attorney in Delaware, David Weiss, has been now investigating the Hunter Biden case for five years, which, at most, is a six-month investigation," he continued. "And so what we have is we have a completely corrupt federal law enforcement system. Nothing will happen to the Bidens in that system. There has to be an impeachment proceeding in the House of Representatives."

Toensing said that "there's a term" for what President Joe Biden's Department of Justice is doing to former President Donald Trump.

"It's called lawfare — using the law as a weapon against your political opponents," she said. "The Justice Department wasn't like this in the past. If the Republicans came in, they started going after pornography. If the Democrats came in, then they started going after antitrust cases, never political opponents. Joe and I have been a part of this system for years. This is breaking our hearts."

When Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., questioned FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate on Tuesday about the 17 recordings of Joe and Hunter Biden with a Burisma executive that were withheld from the House Oversight Committee, Abbate said he "had no idea" if there were voice recordings.

When asked to weigh in on the exchange, diGenova said he didn't know what he would ask Abbate if given the opportunity to cross-examine him.

"It's hard to say right now because I'm so angry watching him and listening to him," he said. "Why don't you know the answer? Why don't you know whether or not there are 17 recordings? How much investigation did you do to verify the allegations? You've had these things since 2018. Why don't you know the answer to it now? The answer is they've been engaged in a cover-up for five years on behalf of the Bidens."

