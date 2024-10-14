Councilwoman to Newsmax: Excited Over New York Trump Rally

Republican New York City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino told Newsmax on Monday that it's "very exciting" that GOP voters in that Democrat stronghold will get to see former President Donald Trump when he comes to Madison Square Garden in less than two weeks.

"I say go, Trump go!" Paladino said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "That's what I say. I think it's excellent. I think it gives everybody an opportunity here in what they consider a blue state, which we are a blue state, but it gives us other people the opportunity to go see Trump, and he will sell out the Garden. This is very exciting!"

When asked if she thinks Trump should be spending his time before the election focusing on the battleground states instead of reliably blue ones, Paladino said the outcome will be be decided by a slim vote margin.

"I think he's divvying up his time as he sees fit, because I think we're looking at it as this is an open-book election," she said. "I mean, this is going to be balanced on a certain couple of hundred votes, some people say a couple of thousand votes. It's tight.

"He has to bring up the rest of the ticket as well. We got Congress, we got Senate, we've got other very important races running in these blue states that should be won."

The issue of illegal immigration is "where the rubber hits the road," the councilwoman said, referring to the hundreds of thousands of migrants who have traveled to New York City during the Biden-Harris administration.

"This is where the people actually see, because we, as New Yorkers, are living through it every single day," Paladino said. "Just another 700 came in last week.

"We cannot forget that this crisis, this illegal invasion that we are suffering and paying for, the taxpayers of New York are paying for, is brought to you by [Vice President and Democrat presidential nominee Kamala] Harris. I'm dropping [President Joe] Biden.

"This is brought to us by Harris. She is responsible. She carries the monkey on her back. We don't want it. It's time for it to end."

She said the 150 hotel rooms being used to house illegal aliens in New York City could have been used by the victims of Hurricane Helene, which devastated several states in the Southeast, especially western North Carolina, in late September.

"Wouldn't it be nice to have been able to offer Asheville, North Carolina, the opportunity to come up here and give them the hotel rooms?" Paladino said. "Wouldn't that be a great idea while they rebuild Asheville?"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com