Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Dems, Harris Complicit in Migrant Crime Wave

New York laws are the nexus for migrant crime that has been perpetuated by President Joe Biden's administration, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax TV.

"Look at what's happening in New York State; it's not just New York City; these problems are statewide," Tenney told "The Count."

"They're happening at New York, at all of our borders, because of our laws, because we prioritize criminals over innocent citizens. We give these people the idea, you know.

"We take our the rights away from police. We've passed every law that hurts police officers, hurts corrections officers, closing prisons, not putting really dangerous people behind bars and letting them out on the streets. This is really a serious, serious issue, completely ignored by Biden and Harris," she added.

If Kamala Harris becomes president, "it will be so dangerous," Tenney said, and "the policies that she has taken for all of her political life come to be – and get worsened by her administration."

The "one party rule" in Democrat strangleholds like New York cannot be given another four years in the White House, Tenney told host Lidia Curanaj.

"She can flip flop now and talk about the fact that she doesn't believe in these things, depending on which state she's in, but this is really serious," Tenney said. "I hope President Trump points all of this out about her and that everyone affiliated with Trump, every surrogate, talks about this, every member of Congress, every member of New York.

"We are all singing from the same hymnal in New York State – the Republicans in New York that represent us on the congressional level, the Republicans that are also representing the state legislature. We know what the problem is."

Tenney, whose congressional district in New York is on the northern border with Canada, said cartels are controlling "both borders."

"The problem with the border is not just the southern tier, it's also the northern border," she said. "The cartels control both borders. They're profiting and making billions of dollars off human trafficking and drug trafficking."

Migrants are walking across the northern border as freely as they have on the southern border under the Biden-Harris administration, she said.

"They are literally just walking into New York, getting driver's licenses and getting protection under something called the Green Light Law passed under Gov. [Andrew] Cuomo, kept in place by Kathy Hochul," she told Newsmax.

"They head to New York City, and we're seeing this incredibly high crime rate. And these gangs do whatever they want. They get special protection. They get all the benefits of citizenship from money for everything you can imagine, for their accommodations, their food, health care, everything that New York State is going to spend almost $5 billion by the end of this year, just for illegal immigrants."

Tenney on Friday introduced the "Improving Coordination for the Northern Border Act," a bill that would force Democrat leaders to work to enforce U.S. laws and stop handcuffing border patrol officers.

"I have constituents who have shown me videos of people walking across the northern border getting those protections," Tenney warned. "It's why I introduced a bill.

"It's something that is critically important. They are prohibited right now under New York law from coordinating. When they find a criminal in our country that is an illegal immigrant they are prohibited from doing anything about it."

It was this kind of law that permitted the illegal migrant alleged to have murdered college student Laken Riley in Georgia, according to Tenney.

"The criminal went to Georgia," she said. "The criminal that was involved with gangs, by the way, went to Georgia, killed Laken Riley.

"That is happening all over New York, but we just haven't been able to catch up with them yet. My bill would actually require the coordination. This was something that was the premier issue that came up after 911 Commission analyzed how we had a 911 on our own soil, and this is one of the main things they said we need to do. We've got to go back to that."

