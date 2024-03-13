Trump: Even Democrats Want to Be My VP

Former President Donald Trump wiped out the large field of challengers in the Republican Party, and now he says even Democrats would like to join his team.

"I get a kick out of watching the fake news media say, Nobody wants to work with him; nobody wants to be vice president; nobody wants to be secretary of state," Trump told Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports" in an exclusive interview Wednesday at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. "Everybody wants to be in these positions.

"There's is not a person in politics that doesn't want it, and that includes Democrats. If I wanted, I'd have a Democrat; I'd have a liberal; I'd have ... anybody I want."

But, ultimately, a Democrat will not be the vice presidential candidate Trump ultimately picks.

"But we're going to pick somebody that's really good, really conservative; loves law and order, low taxes, low interest rates, borders," Trump told host Greg Kelly. "We have to have the border. The border is killing our country."

As for the pick, Trump says he has it "in his brain" and is not announcing it — outside the fact the vice president is among the names being bandied about in the media.

"It's the formal processes in my brain," Trump said, suggesting he alone is making the pick. "I look at the same people that everybody else is looking at. We've had some really great people.

"I think we have really great people that want it. People have ... expressed, 'I would love to be vice president.' Who wouldn't? If you're a politician, who wouldn't want it?"

Some GOP primary challengers' names are off the short list, Trump admitted.

"I'd probably have a couple of people — that you may know very well — some people that I didn't think behaved properly," Trump continued. "Yeah, I think I've ruled some people out, but I've ruled a lot of people in.

"And we have a lot of great people in the Republican Party. And they'll do a terrific job, I think. But certainly, I have people that I wouldn't want as a vice president."

But the ultimate selection, which might not come for weeks, is not going to come out of left field or be a surprise, Trump concluded.

"The press covers the people that are being thought about," he said. "It's unusual that you pick somebody totally out of that, and there are 15 people they talk about, and that list grows every day."

Oddsmakers had made South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem a favorite. She famously invited Trump to her state to make his 2020 campaign speech at Mount Rushmore for Independence Day.

