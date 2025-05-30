Former Ga. State Rep. to Newsmax: Kerik Loved America, Flag, Public Service

Bernie Kerik, former New York City Police Commissioner who died Thursday at the age of 69, was a patriot who showed courage and leadership on 9/11, former Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones told Newsmax on Friday.

"Talk about a gut punch," Jones said on "Wake Up America." "Bernie Kerik, great American veteran, a police officer's police officer. Rough and tough, but gentle as a teddy bear. Loved law enforcement. Loved the city of New York. It’s just a big loss."

Jones said he had recently talked to Kerik.

"We just mourn his loss," Jones said. "He had more had more guts than you can hang on a fence. He loved this country. Loved the flag. Loved public service."

Jones said Kerik’s response to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks exuded strength and courage. Jones said Kerik spent years assisting the families affected by the attacks.

"He didn't back down, back off or back away," Kerik said. "He stayed in there with his rank and file. They loved him. Everybody in law enforcement loves and respects him. But that whole 9/11 period really set the stage on how to manage conditions under such a crisis and hold the line. Bernie Kerik held the line. If we're going to be in a foxhole, let's let us be in a foxhole with Bernie Kerik."

