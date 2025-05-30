Mayor Giuliani Statement on Bernie Kerik Passing

"On September 11th, Bernie Kerik and I saved each other's lives," Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said in a statement to Newsmax.

"If we weren't already friends, that bound us together forever," Giuliani added. "He was my best friend, a true Patriot, and one of the bravest men I've ever known.

"He was driven by an unwavering love of this country and a commitment to serving others. He was one of the most decorated New York City police officers of his time. He served as Commissioner of Rikers Island, where he reduced violence by over 90%. CBS's 60 Minutes described his work at Rikers as the best example of how to take the worst jail in America and make it the best.

"He became police commissioner when they thought crime couldn't be reduced any further, yet he reduced it further. His work helped New York become the safest big city in America and a shining example of urban renaissance. Then he faced the worst foreign attack since the war of 1812 on American soil — September 11th. He was at my side within 20 minutes of the attack and never left.

"During the first collapse, we were trapped in a building for what seemed like 20-30 minutes. In fact, the governor of New York and some of my own staff thought we were gone and went as far as to draft papers for a new mayor. Through extraordinary bravery that allowed us to concentrate on the doable and with substantial additional assistance, we escaped safely. That attitude permeated the way in which the recovery was handled for the next four months.

"Bernie's leadership helped guide the people of a very frightened city to draw from their inherent individual strength as Americans and children of God.

"My heart goes out to his wife Hala, his son Joe, and two daughters — my goddaughters — Angelina and Celine. Joe is following in his footsteps as a brave and accomplished police officer. I also share this inexpressible grief with so many mutual friends and admirers, and to all of them, I offer the thought that we are all much better for knowing him."