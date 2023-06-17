Van Drew to Newsmax: Biden's Comeback Points to Bigger Problems

President Joe Biden's comeback to a reporter's question about whether he is the "big guy" referred to in the investigation into allegations concerning his family was not only "rude and arbitrary," but it points to a "bigger problem," and that's his refusal to tell the truth, Rep. Jeff Van Drew told Newsmax Saturday.

"We always end up with what is a good and valid question with a terrible answer. And unfortunately, he gets away with it," the New Jersey Republican said on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

Thursday, Biden snapped at a reporter who asked him the "big guy" question, in connection to a reference to that name in an FBI informant document alleging that he accepted a $5 million bribe from an executive with the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings.

"Why do you ask such a dumb question?" Biden asked the reporter for the New York Post, who had asked him why the informant file referred to him as the "big guy" and why the term was "continuously applied."

The document, which was provided to members of Congress last week, references the "big guy," a term that whistleblower Tony Bobulinski revealed was used for Joe Biden in alleged dealings between members of the Biden family and a Chinese connection.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said this week that the informant's document contained information that said Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky, who had allegedly paid Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, also kept 17 audio recordings of their conversations as an "insurance policy."

"The only dumb thing in that whole exchange was the president's response, which is typical, because number one, you know that he doesn't really have the mental wherewithal to answer anything difficult," said Van Drew. "Secondly, he's not telling the truth."

But the media "let him slide" with the answer, when it would "never, ever" have allowed former President Donald Trump to offer that kind of response, said the congressman.

"We all know there's so much more to all this," said Van Drew. "In Judiciary, we've had the FBI there numerous times and asked them serious questions. They are covering up for the president."

And that points not only to whether he should be impeached, said Van Drew, but to "how deep is this wrong in our important institutions in the United States of America and our agencies. I think it's very deep."

However, members of the House can't get the information about Biden, even though there are watchdogs that have given it, said Van Drew.

"Every time we want to find the truth we'll have to dig and dig more," he said. "This is something that America should not and cannot tolerate."

Meanwhile, special counsel John Durham is to testify before members of the House Intelligence Committee in a closed session on June 20 and publicly to the chamber's Judiciary Committee on June 21 about his report on the FBI's investigation into allegations of collusion between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russian officials.

Van Drew, who is on the Judiciary Committee, said that Durham's investigation revealed "what we said all along" and "what Trump had said all along, that there was no Russian collusion."

Further, Durham found that the Steele dossier, which had made claims about Trump and Russia, was a "made-up, fabricated piece of crap," said Van Drew.

"It was alright for Hillary [Clinton] and the Democrats to do all that, that intentional misinformation. But for us to want to get to the truth is not," said Van Drew.

And the bottom line is that lawmakers must "dig into this stuff," as it "has to stop," he said.

