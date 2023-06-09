Rep. James Comer: 'No Coincidence' Indictment Comes as Biden Bribe Document Confirmed

House Committee on Oversight and Reform Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax that the timing of news about former President Donald Trump being indicted was no surprise.

Trump said Thursday that the Department of Justice informed his legal team that a federal grand jury in Miami had indicted him. The New York Times reported that President Joe Biden's DOJ is accusing Trump of mishandling classified documents he kept upon leaving office and then obstructing the government's efforts to reclaim them.

"Well, I don't think it's any coincidence that the day that the House Oversight Committee has access to an FBI form that suggests Joe Biden was involved in a bribery scheme that the DOJ comes back and indicts Donald Trump," Comer told Newsmax host Sebastian Gorka on Thursday night. "We've talked about this for over a year now that the DOJ and the FBI has a two-tiered system of justice."

Earlier Thursday, the FBI turned over an unclassified FD-1023 document to Comer's committee. Fox News reported that the document alleged an executive of the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings paid then-Vice President Biden $5 million as part of a bribery scheme.

Comer told Gorka that the FBI has "investigated every possible thing and then some" concerning Trump and has "turned a complete blind eye to Joe Biden."

The Oversight Committee chairman said an agreement to postpone a vote on whether FBI Director Christopher Wray is in contempt of Congress was predicated on the committee being able to read the document and also "additional 1023s."

"Remember, two weeks ago the FBI denied any existence whatsoever of a form 1023 pertaining to Joe Biden and bribery. Now, we've learned there are three," Comer said. "This was just one document today [Thursday]."

Comer said he and committee ranking member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., will be able to view the other two FD-1023 forms.

"What we've learned from this one 1023 is that there's a certain shell company and a certain bank account that I think has the potential to have some of this Ukrainian money in it," Comer said.

Comer repeated his vow to "follow the money" as his committee probes whether Biden peddled his influence for money.

"We all know that the president's son didn't have the ability to cut these deals with these foreign nationals, and wire millions and millions of dollars through shell companies that were laundered then to the Biden family member," Comer told Gorka.

"Somebody had to be in charge of this organized crime unit, and we believe that it was Joe Biden, and so does the FBI informant."

The chairman added that the Oversight Committee affects the U.S. attorney in Delaware who's heading an investigation into first son Hunter Biden and potential tax crimes.

"We've held this U.S. attorney accountable whether he realizes it or not," Comer said, "because he can't do anything until he addresses all of these crimes that the House Oversight Committee has presented to the American people the last four months."

Gorka asked Comer about Wray's future as the FBI director.

"I certainly think that the FBI needs to be reformed," he said. "I think we need to terminate several layers at the top of the FBI."

