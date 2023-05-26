Durham Testifying to House Committees June 20-21

Special Counsel John Durham will testify to members of the House Intelligence Committee in a closed session on June 20 and publicly to the chamber's Judiciary Committee on June 21 about his report on the FBI's investigation into allegations of collusion between former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russian officials.

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, confirmed the Judiciary Committee hearing date on his Twitter account Friday, adding that "accountability is coming."

National Review, reporting the date for Durham's Intelligence Committee hearing testimony, pointed out it's been almost four years since then-Attorney General Bill Barr brought Durham on as the special counsel to investigate the origins of the Russian collusion probe.

Durham, in his report released earlier this month, said he found that the Department of Justice and the FBI lacked "any actual evidence of collusion."

The report also said that the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into the collusion allegations was based on "raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence relied too heavily on tips provided by Trump's political opponents."

Rep. Ben Cline, a member of the Judiciary Committee, told Newsmax Thursday that when Durham testifies, members and the American public will hear "exactly how the FBI lied to the American people," and "just how deep the rot in our intelligence agencies has gone.

"He's going to be able to tell us exactly how the FBI lied to the American people, how they used the Steele dossier when they knew it was false and based on false premises, and how it was pushed to use the FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] warrants to spy on the Trump campaign in 2016," the Virginia Republican said.