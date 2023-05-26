×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: durham | report | testimony | house | committees

Durham Testifying to House Committees June 20-21

By    |   Friday, 26 May 2023 11:58 AM EDT

Special Counsel John Durham will testify to members of the House Intelligence Committee in a closed session on June 20 and publicly to the chamber's Judiciary Committee on June 21 about his report on the FBI's investigation into allegations of collusion between former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russian officials. 

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, confirmed the Judiciary Committee hearing date on his Twitter account Friday, adding that "accountability is coming."

National Review, reporting the date for Durham's Intelligence Committee hearing testimony, pointed out it's been almost four years since then-Attorney General Bill Barr brought Durham on as the special counsel to investigate the origins of the Russian collusion probe. 

Durham, in his report released earlier this month, said he found that the Department of Justice and the FBI lacked "any actual evidence of collusion."

The report also said that the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into the collusion allegations was based on "raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence relied too heavily on tips provided by Trump's political opponents."

Rep. Ben Cline, a member of the Judiciary Committee, told Newsmax Thursday that when Durham testifies, members and the American public will hear "exactly how the FBI lied to the American people," and "just how deep the rot in our intelligence agencies has gone.

"He's going to be able to tell us exactly how the FBI lied to the American people, how they used the Steele dossier when they knew it was false and based on false premises, and how it was pushed to use the FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] warrants to spy on the Trump campaign in 2016," the Virginia Republican said. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Special Counsel John Durham will testify to members of the House Intelligence Committee in a closed session on June 20 and publicly to the chamber's Judiciary Committee on June 21 about his report on the FBI's investigation into allegations of collusion between former...
durham, report, testimony, house, committees
271
2023-58-26
Friday, 26 May 2023 11:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved