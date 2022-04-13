Rep. Mike Waltz to Newsmax: Ukraine Receiving Weapons 'Too Slowly'

Florida Republican Rep. Mike Waltz told Newsmax that the weapons Ukraine is receiving from the United States are getting there "too slowly."

Appearing on "Prime News," Waltz added that even though Ukraine is receiving a sizable arsenal from the U.S., "at the end of the day, the weapons that are getting to Ukraine are getting there too slowly, and they're not sophisticated enough."

"We should be hitting the Russian convoys right now as they try to regroup," Waltz continued. "And they should be hitting them with long-range precision weapons that the Biden administration have been dragging their feet on."

According to an NBC News report on Tuesday, the Biden administration is gearing up to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine by next week. The report comes amidst speculation that Russian forces are preparing to regroup for an assault on Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

Two anonymous officials said that the weapons package is valued at $750 million. According to one U.S. official and a senior defense official, the package would likely include new capabilities such as uncrewed surface vehicles — sometimes called sea drones or drone ships — as well as Mi-17 helicopters.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here