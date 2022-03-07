Rep. Bacon to Newsmax: Get Ukraine the Weapons They Need

Nebraska Representative and retired Air Force Brigadier General Don Bacon, R-Neb., told Newsmax that the United States should get Ukraine the weapons they need.

Pointing to what the Biden administration could have done, in terms of sending more sophisticated weapons, Rep. Bacon told "Spicer & Co." during his appearance that "we need to help Ukraine get the weapons they need."

"The real failure here is when the [Biden] administration refused to give Ukraine higher technology air defense weapons," Bacon said in his appearance. "I asked them back in Dec., 'why aren't you providing long-range air defenses, also Harpoon missiles that could sink ships, at quite a good range in the Black Sea?'"

"And so," Bacon says, "they didn't want to provoke Russia ... long story short, the administration refused to give the high tech, better capable weapons that could have shot down airplanes at 40 and 50 miles away, or ships off the coast before they could do their amphibious landings."

"And now I think that was a mistake of strategic failure right there leading up to the invasion. And since then, we're still doing $70 million of fuel buys a day. We're propping up the thug Putin — that's wrong."

Newsweek reported on Monday that Ukrainians are fearing that the fighter jets the Biden administration is in talks with Poland of sending won't get to Ukraine in time as the Russians have already bombed a majority of the country's airports.

Ukrainian parliament member Kira Rudyk said that while the delivery of used MiG-29s would "definitely make a difference," she fears there may be no airport left standing by the time the Biden administration reaches a deal with Poland.

"What we see from Russia's tactics — they've been bombing our airports," Rudyk said on Monday. "So by the time when we will get the jets — which I do really hope from the bottom of my heart will happen at some point — we may not have airports for them to fly from. This is another critical time issue, that everything that used to take months, right now, needs to take hours."