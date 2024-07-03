John Bolton to Newsmax: Labour Party Leader Faces Pressure to Move UK Away From US

Many conservatives in Britain are worried Keir Starmer, the Labour Party leader favored to win Britain's July 4 election, might be pressured to "move Britain away from the United States," according to former national security adviser John Bolton.

Starmer "will face significant pressure from within his own party to move Britain away from the United States in a number of significant areas," Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told Newsmax's "National Report" on Wednesday.

Liberals winning the U.K. election would "make things very complicated," Bolton added.

"And we shouldn't underestimate what this new majority in Parliament would look like. It's going to be very large, by all accounts, because the conservative, the center-right vote, is split between the Conservative Party and Nigel Farage's Reform Party.

"Labour is going to pick up a lot of seats that, if the two conservative parties were united, which may happen after the election, but if they were united now, they could well hold on to a lot of seats.

"I don't think anybody doubts that Starmer will become prime minister, but he's going to have a majority that's just unbelievably large, maybe one of the largest in contemporary British history, which means that he will be able to implement labor policies without effective opposition," Bolton added.

"Now, Starmer has portrayed himself as a more moderate labour prime minister — in the Tony Blair model, if you will — not, he claims, like his predecessor as leader of the Liberal Party, Jeremy Corbyn, who was a Marxist by anybody's definition.

"But the Corbynite faction within the Labour Party is very strong, and I know many conservatives in Britain are quite worried that Starmer will face significant pressure from within his own party, to move Britain away from the United States in a number of significant areas."

The United Kingdom will hold its first national election in almost five years Thursday, with opinion polls suggesting that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party will be punished for failing to deliver on promises made during 14 years in power.

The Labour Party, which leans to the left, is far ahead in most opinion polls after focusing its campaign on a single word: Change.

Bolton also commented on President Joe Biden's uneven debate performance, and reports Biden struggles to function outside a six-hour window.

"He's not fit to go on being president," Bolton told Newsmax. "And really, for the good of the country, I think he should step aside, and the Democrats should throw open their convention and see who they can nominate.

"I'm concerned about this," he added. "Not really from a campaign point of view. I'm concerned about it from a governance point of view.

"We've now seen in the past week since the debate all of this information that the White House covered up very effectively for three years, it's now out in the public discourse.

"I think Biden is doomed to lose if he stays as a candidate. So, from the Democrats' own self-interest, they're going to need to find somebody else.

"But what I really worry about is from now until Jan. 20 of next year, and then after that, if by chance Biden could get reelected, our adversaries watched that debate on Thursday, too, and they saw somebody who was not necessarily on duty 24/7 at the White House.

"I think anybody who's ever served at the White House or in senior levels of the government would say that the most precious asset any administration has is the president's time and attention.

"And if he's not available 24 over seven, the administration is in trouble, which I think this one is."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com