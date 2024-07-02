Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick to Newsmax: Biden Was 'Set Up' by Dems to Fail

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden was "setup by the Democrats" to fail in his debate against former President Donald Trump.

Last Thursday night, Biden and Trump squared off on CNN in the first of two televised debates. The overwhelming consensus was that Biden appeared frail and confused for much of the debate, causing concern among members of both parties that he is not up to task of being president.

Patrick said that he saw early on it was a ploy by the Democrats to replace Biden with a new candidate.

"I've said from the day this early debate was announced, this was a setup by the Democrats to replace Biden on the ballot. Part of the setup was CNN's split screen, which kept the camera on Biden," he said.

"The Democrats' postdebate analysts on CNN are making it clear that Biden needs to be replaced. So obvious this was a setup."

Patrick said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show" that while many Americans may have been surprised at Biden's frail state, "the people closest to him knew who he was."

"They knew he was in decline. They knew he would fail, and they needed time to replace him before August. What they didn't count on, they didn't count on, is the family would rise up just like in 'The Godfather,'" he continued.

"You know, they got to take care of the family business. They're all making a lot of money, so they're not going to throw in the towel. So either it was a setup or all these people behind him are just flat out stupid that they sent him out there."

Patrick concluded by saying that if Biden stays in the race, Trump is "going to win" 40 states or more and Biden will "lose by 10, 12, 14 points."

