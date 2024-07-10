UK Foreign Sec. Lammy to Newsmax: 'Will Work With' Trump If Elected

David Lammy, the United Kingdom's new secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the U.K. "will work with" former President Donald Trump if he returns to the White House.

"We will work with whomever the American people decide to be their president in November," Lammy said on "Wake Up America." "I've followed so many U.S. elections, I know between now and November there will be many, many, many commentators expressing their views and many, many ups and downs."

To prepare for a possible change in presidential administration, Lammy said he's been having conversations with those on America's political right for the past several months.

"It is important for me that I am speaking to Republicans, of course, and that I have been speaking to Republicans over the last few months," he said. "I met with [Sen.] J.D. Vance [R-Ohio] at the Munich Security Conference in February. We met again a few months ago when I was last in [Washington] D.C., with [former Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo and others.

"Of course, it's important that we are ensuring that we are working across the political divide. The world needs the U.K. and the U.S., to be completely cross-party and bipartisan, and that is the way we approach these important foreign policy issues."

Asked if people in the U.K. have concerns about President Joe Biden's ability to lead, after his shaky and halting debate performance last month, Lammy said his country is no stranger to strong opinions on political figures.

"Look, we've just come out of an election cycle in the U.K. and people had their views about the candidates and the platform on which they stood," he said. "Here in America, this is a lively, big, significant, important democracy. I've lived in America, I've studied in America. I've got more family than I can count in America. They all have their views, by the way, on both sides of the political divide."

According to Sky News, the foreign secretary, who was appointed July 5, has been highly critical of Trump in the past but has softened his tone more recently on the presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

Lammy's Labour Party defeated the Conservative Party in a historic landslide victory July 4 that decided control of the nation's 650-seat parliament and its government.

