British MP Lammy to Newsmax: UK Can Work With Trump If He Wins

David Lammy, Britain's shadow foreign secretary, told Newsmax on Wednesday that although he has been a critic of Donald Trump, he is confident his country can work with the former president should he prevail in November's election.

Lammy, a member of Parliament for the liberal Labour Party, is visiting the U.S. this week to meet with Democrat and Republican leaders. As the minority party in Britain, the Labour Party names a shadow Cabinet for specific policy areas to question and challenge the ruling Cabinet. It seeks to present itself as an alternative government-in-waiting.

Great Britain also is expected to have an election this year, although a date hasn't been set, and Lammy told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" he is 100% convinced that should his party regain the majority, it can work with a Trump administration.

"The free world needs us to work together," Lammy said. "You know, it doesn't matter whether it's Tony Blair, George Bush. We work together. Look, you will be hard-pressed to find any politician in the free world who did not tweet or have things to say about Donald Trump. He was the biggest figure of his age during that first presidency.

"We all have views, but the bottom line is, if I have the privilege of becoming the U.K.'s foreign secretary, of course we will work together."

Lammy said he thinks it took his country's leaders a while to understand Trump's way of leading and said some of his rhetoric on NATO and Ukraine "made Europeans worry."

"The truth is, under Donald Trump, the spending went up to NATO, the troops went up; he sent troops to Poland. He sent the first Javelins [anti-tank missiles] to Ukraine," he said. "So, actually, in practice, he was good for Europe, and I urge my European colleagues across the continent to look closely at the record.

"I think the record in terms of the transatlantic relationship is sound. It has to be. Up against Iran, up against China, and up against war in Europe, and that's not just the war in Ukraine. It's Russia being a systemic threat that we all have to face with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin in charge probably for years to come."

