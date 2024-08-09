WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | rally | montana | harris

Trump: Media 'Fake,' 'Nastiest People on Earth'

By    |   Saturday, 10 August 2024 12:11 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump continued on the campaign trail Friday night, traveling to Bozeman, Montana, where he held a campaign rally at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Trump came out swinging, quickly calling out his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, for her unwillingness to engage with the press; and he excoriated the media for their alleged unbalanced treatment of the candidates.

"She won't hold a press conference. She won't do it. She doesn't want to," he said during the rally, which aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

"And they're easy questions, you know, because the press — look at them back there, a lot of press — they're rigged. They're fake news," he said.

Trump said when it comes to President Joe Biden, the press throws him softball questions: "What are you having for dinner tonight? What will you eat? Will you have ice cream for dessert?

"They give me the worst questions. They are so nasty. They are the nastiest people, I think, on Earth," he said.

Trump made the trip to the predictably red state to shore up support for Tim Sheehy, the Republican nominee for one of Montana's two Senate seats.

