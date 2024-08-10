Trump: America Can't Survive 'Bumbling, Communist Lunatic'

Former President Donald Trump told a campaign rally audience in Bozeman, Montana, Friday night that the United States cannot withstand a Kamala Harris presidency.

"America cannot survive for four more years of this bumbling communist lunatic," he said at a rally, which aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

Trump said the Republican Party was the party of common sense.

Trump made the trip to the predictably red state to shore up support for Tim Sheehy, the Republican nominee for one of Montana's two Senate seats.

