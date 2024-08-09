Trump: Harris Won't Do Interviews Because She's 'Dumb'

Former President Donald Trump went on the offensive Friday night in Montana against Vice President Kamala Harris, calling out her lack of interviews since being elevated to the top of the Democrat ticket following President Joe Biden's decision to not seek reelection.

"Since becoming a presidential candidate, she has refused to do a single interview," Trump said in front of a capacity crowd at the Brick Breen Fieldhouse in Bozeman on the campus of Montana State University.

"You know why? Because she's dumb. Or hold a single press conference. She won't hold a press conference. She won't do it," he said during the rally, which aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

Trump was in Montana to campaign for former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy, who is challenging three-time incumbent Democrat Sen. Jon Tester.

Trump took an unexpected detour to get to Bozeman when his plane was diverted to an airport on the other side of the Rocky Mountains reportedly because of a mechanical issue. Trump's plane was en route to Bozeman when it was diverted Friday afternoon to Billings, 142 miles to the east. Trump continued on to Bozeman on a private jet.

"When you're commander in chief ... you don't get to flee from tough questions and you don't get to read from a teleprompter or like for short periods of time where you make a speech that's like two minutes and everything is right off the teleprompter," he said. "What a lot of work to do for that.

"And you don't sit across the table from [Russian President] Vladimir Putin and President XI [Jingping] of China. They're lovely individuals. If you can't handle our press — because they're not as tough as you think."

