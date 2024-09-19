Trump to Newsmax on Iran Hack: 'When Is Grand Jury Meeting?'

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump told Newsmax on Thursday that unlike the Russia hoax that dogged him in the aftermath of winning the 2016 election, Iran's hacking his campaign is "real stuff" and he wants to know what's going to be done about it.

"So when is the grand jury meeting? I'd like to know." Trump told "Prime News" host Carl Higbie in an exclusive sit-down interview. "Is there going to be a grand jury?"

The FBI and other federal agencies said Wednesday that Iranian hackers sought to interest President Joe Biden's campaign in information stolen from Trump's campaign. Emails were sent in late June and early July, before Biden dropped out of the race.

The emails "contained an excerpt taken from stolen, nonpublic material from former President Trump's campaign as text in the emails," according to a U.S. government statement. The agencies said that no recipients responded and a Harris campaign official said Thursday that "the materials were not used."

"It's gone over to the Democrats, the information they hacked. I don't know what it can be, but ... it's not a nice thing to happen. I call it Iran Iran Iran just like Russia Russia Russia," Trump told Higbie. "We had to put up with that for 2 1/2 years ... and they know it was a hoax. But this isn't a hoax, this is real, I mean this is real stuff.

"They hacked my campaign, they spied on my campaign, and they gave the information to Kamala [Harris]," he said.

