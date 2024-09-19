Trump Asks If Harris Will Resign Over Iran Spying

Donald Trump asked if Vice President Kamala Harris will "resign in disgrace" from politics after the FBI said Iranian hackers sought to interest President Joe Biden's campaign in information stolen from the former president's campaign.

The FBI and other agencies said Wednesday the hackers sent unsolicited emails to people connected to Biden in an effort to interfere in the 2024 election.

Harris replaced Biden as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee after the president's disastrous debate performance in June. Some members of Biden's campaign team now are working for Harris.

"WOW, JUST OUT! THE FBI CAUGHT IRAN SPYING ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GIVING ALL OF THE INFORMATION TO THE KAMALA HARRIS CAMPAIGN. THEREFORE SHE AND HER CAMPAIGN WERE ILLEGALLY SPYING ON ME," Trump posted Wednesday night on Truth Social.

"TO BE KNOWN AS THE IRAN, IRAN, IRAN CASE! WILL KAMALA RESIGN IN DISGRACE FROM POLITICS? WILL THE COMMUNIST LEFT PICK A NEW CANDIDATE TO REPLACE HER?"

Officials said there was no evidence that any of the recipients responded, preventing the hacked information from surfacing in the final months of the closely contested election.

The hackers sent emails in late June and early July to people who were associated with Biden's campaign before he dropped out. The emails "contained an excerpt taken from stolen, non-public material from former President Trump's campaign as text in the emails," according to a U.S. government statement.

Earlier this month, the Department of Justice charged two people in connection with allegations that Russia funded a Tennessee-based content creation company to publish nearly 2,000 videos containing Russian propaganda.

"This is further proof the Iranians are actively interfering in the election to help Kamala Harris and Joe Biden because they know President Trump will restore his tough sanctions and stand against their reign of terror," Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, Newsweek reported.

"Kamala and Biden must come clean on whether they used the hacked material given to them by the Iranians to hurt President Trump. What did they know and when did they know it?"

The Associated Press contributed to this story.