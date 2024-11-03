In Macon, Trump Says Winning Georgia Will Win Election

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump told rallygoers in Macon, Georgia, on Sunday night that carrying the state in Tuesday's election would mean winning the election, and then "it's party time."

In his third and final event of the day, Trump exhorted Georgians to get out and vote.

"I don't want your money. I don't want anything. The only thing I want is get out and vote. Get out and finish it. We're right there," Trump told the crowd at the event carried live by Newsmax and Newsmax2. "All I can say is on Tuesday, just go out and vote. And we're gonna close this thing out, and it's party time."

Trump thanked the Republicans in Georgia who are working to win the state and its 16 electoral votes on Tuesday, including Gov. Brian Kemp.

"Everybody's working as a unit because ... we win this state and it's over. It's over," he said.

Trump began Sunday in Lititz, Pennsylvania, before holding a rally in Kinston, North Carolina.

Trump's rally in Macon was part of a full-court press by both Democrats and Republicans in the state, one of seven battlegrounds that will determine Tuesday's winner. It comes less than a week after his rally at Georgia Tech University in Atlanta.

Harris campaigned in Augusta, Georgia, on Sunday alongside former President Bill Clinton. Harris was in Atlanta on Saturday. First lady Jill Biden was also in Macon on Saturday in addition to two other stops in support of Harris.

Trump running mate Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, will hold a rally in Cobb County, Georgia, on Monday.

According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, Trump has a 2.3-point lead over Harris in Georgia, the second-largest lead by either candidate behind only Arizona, where Trump has a 2.6-point lead, according to RCP.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com