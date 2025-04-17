FCC Chair Carr Blasts Comcast Over Abrego Garcia Coverage

FCC Chair Brendan Carr is hitting back over what he believes is misleading coverage over the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

"Comcast outlets spent days misleading the American public — implying that Abrego Garcia was merely a law-abiding U.S. citizen, just a regular 'Maryland man,'" Carr wrote on social media. "When the truth comes out, they ignore it. Comcast knows that federal law requires its licensed operations to serve the public interest."

Carr argued Abrego Garcia came to the country illegally from El Salvador and alleged he was a member of the violent MS-13 gang.

Abrego Garcia "was denied bond by an immigration court for failure to show he would not pose a danger to others," Carr wrote. "Why does Comcast ignore these facts of obvious public interest?"

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump took a shot at Comcast, which owns MSNBC, for its failing ratings.

"Fake News MSNBC has REALLY BAD RATINGS, in fact, not much better than the broken broadcasting disaster known as CNN," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Comcast, which also has the ailing network known as NBC, is trying to stay away from lawsuits by disassociating NBC from MSNBC, but it won't work. Comcast, the owner of both, and its Chairman, Brian Roberts, are a disgrace to the integrity of Broadcasting!!!"