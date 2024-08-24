WATCH TV LIVE

Caroline Sunshine to Newsmax: Harris 'Gaslights' Voters

By    |   Saturday, 24 August 2024 11:39 AM EDT

Caroline Sunshine, deputy communications director for the Trump campaign, told Newsmax Vice President Kamala Harris' strategy is to "gaslight the American people into not believing reality."

Sunshine said this has been the Democratic Party's game plan for the past four years and part of what spurred Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to endorse former President Donald Trump immediately after the Democratic National Convention.

“The DNC convention this week was nothing, but they used President Trump's name 300 times this week," Sunshine told "Wake Up America Weekend." "You know how many times they used the word inflation on one night? One.

"The entire strategy this week at the DNC with Kamala Harris was to gaslight the American people into not believing reality — just like they did that for the last four years, telling them Joe Biden was fine and sharp as a tack."

She said the bottom line is the American people don't trust Harris or her party to fix their problems.

"They are all-too-aware that it has been Kamala Harris who has caused every single problem they have had for the last three and a half years. Her day one was three and a half years ago.

"Their convention was a failure. It failed to offer the American people a vision forward for this country," Sunshine said.

"It's why you're seeing, like I said, RFK [Jr.] endorse immediately after. And it's why you're going to continue to see the momentum be on President Trump's side."

