Trump Vows Panels on Assassinations, Health

With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. by his side at a rally in Arizona on Friday night, former President Donald Trump vowed that if elected in November, he will establish a commission on presidential assassinations and a panel to investigate the decades-long surge in chronic health problems and childhood diseases.

Kennedy ended his independent presidential campaign earlier Friday and endorsed Trump. His father, the former U.S. senator and attorney general, and his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, were assassinated in the 1960s, and Trump survived an assassination attempt on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"We are both in this to do what's right for the country," Trump said in a speech that aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform. "That's one thing I can tell you. He lost his father and uncle in service to our country. And Bobby himself was subject to repeated threats to his safety during the course of his campaign while being denied [Secret Service] protection by the Harris-Biden administration."

"And this is a tribute in honor of Bobby. I am announcing tonight that upon my election, I will establish a new independent presidential commission on assassination attempts," Trump added. "And they will be tasked with releasing all of the remaining documents pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. And they will also conduct a rigorous review of the attack last month.

"But I tell you, I have never had more people ask me, Pplease, sir, release the documents on the Kennedy assassination, and we're going to do that."

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine advocate, originally tried to challenge President Joe Biden for the Democrat nomination but withdrew from the party and launched an independent bid. Trump praised his "decades of work" as an advocate "for the health of our families and our children."

"Nobody's done more," Trump said. "Millions and millions of Americans who want clean air, clean water, and a healthy nation have concerns about toxins in our environment and pesticides in our food.

"That's why today I'm repeating my pledge to establish a panel of top experts working with Bobby to investigate what is causing the decades-long increase in chronic health problems and childhood diseases, including autoimmune disorders, autism, obesity, infertility, and many more.

"We want every child in America to grow up and to live a long and healthy life."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com