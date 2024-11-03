Trump: Harris' Promises to Fix Economy 'Big Con'

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said Sunday night that Democrat nominee Kamala Harris' promises to fix the problems of her own making are a "big con," adding that she's "incapable" of doing it in the first place.

Otherwise, he said, she would have fixed it by now.

Trump made the comments at a rally in Macon, Georgia, carried live by Newsmax and Newsmax2, as he made his closing pitch to Georgians ahead of Tuesday's election. It was the third event that Trump had on Sunday, including stops in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

"She said the other night, 'I'm going to fix the economy.' Why the hell don't you do it? She's always saying, 'I'm gonna do this; I'm gonna do that,'" said Trump, calling the inflation under the Biden-Harris administration a "country buster."

"The best was today though, she was gonna fix something else. ... Do it now. What are you waiting for? It's all a big con. She's not gonna do anything. She's incapable of doing it," he told the crowd.

