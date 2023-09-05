×
Tags: trump | fourteenth amendment | 2024 election | megyn kelly

Megyn Kelly to Newsmax: 14th Amendment 'Act of Desperation'

By    |   Tuesday, 05 September 2023 09:49 PM EDT

Some opponents of former President Donald Trump who are trying to use the 14th Amendment to disqualify him from serving another term won't succeed because it doesn't apply in Trump's case, Megyn Kelly tells Newsmax.

First, Trump hasn't even been charged with insurrection, "nor can he be," Kelly, a former attorney and current radio host, said Tuesday on "Eric Bolling The Balance." A section of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states that no person who has committed insurrection against the United States shall serve in any federal office.

But Kelly told Bolling that the amendment was clearly a provision designed to get at those who had participated in the Confederacy during the Civil War.

"If you look at it in the next breath, it talks about emancipated slaves," she said. "As far as I know, we're not dealing with that problem in today's day and age."

The amendment was meant to deal with a specific problem at that specific time, and "I think that will be reflected in any sane court decision," Kelly said. "I'll predict that right now easily, and it could be more than a 6-to-3 vote. ... It could be unanimous on this it's such an absurd argument. This is an act of desperation."

Jack Gournell

Jack Gournell, a Newsmax general assignment writer and editor, covering news, politics, media, and culture. He has over 35 years of experience in journalism.

Tuesday, 05 September 2023 09:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

