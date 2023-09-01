Fla. Judge Dismisses 14th Amendment Lawsuit Against Trump

A federal judge in South Florida dismissed a lawsuit challenging Donald Trump's eligibility to be president in Florida under the 14th Amendment.

U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg, a Barack Obama appointee, needed just one week from file date to shut down the lawsuit Thursday.

Plaintiffs argued that because of his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021 events at the U.S. Capitol, Trump should not be able to appear on the presidential primary ballot.

Rosenberg ruled that the three plaintiffs in the case did not have the "legal standing" to bring the case in the first place.

"Plaintiffs in this case similarly lack standing and, thus, this court lacks jurisdiction," Rosenberg wrote. "Accordingly, the court exercises its discretion under the Declaratory Judgment Act, along with its obligation to examine its own jurisdiction, to dismiss this case."

The plaintiffs do not plan to appeal.

Trump is facing similar 14th Amendment challenges in other states, including one in New Hampshire this week that is not expected to succeed.