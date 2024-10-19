Sen. Budd to Newsmax: Trump Will Win North Carolina Again in 2024

Despite all the logistical challenges facing rural North Carolina voters, Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Saturday that former President Donald Trump is “going to win again in 2024.”

Following the massive devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, many voters in the Tar Heel State have seen the presidential election take a back seat to merely surviving the next day. Despite the adversity, Budd said, “I believe these folks are going to crawl over broken glass to go vote.”

“It's about helping folks who may not have a driveway. They may not have a home. They're staying at churches or other places. They've been displaced. I think they're going to do anything they can to go vote. Just yesterday we had about 348,000 and early voting just yesterday which is setting a record more than 2020. So, we're on a good path,” he said during an appearance on “America Right Now.”

Budd said the "get out the vote effort" will make sure Trump carries the state again. “But people are excited about voting and they're particularly excited for North Carolina. We won in 2016. We won in 2020 for President Trump and I believe we're going to win again in 2024.

Host Tom Basile asked Budd what the chances are of the Republicans flipping the Senate this year, adding, “What are the Senate seats that you think that the Republicans have the ability to pick up?” The Senator from North Carolina said that Ohio and Montana will be closely watched as West Virginia appears to be a lock.

“We’ve got to turn out the vote in Florida and Texas. I believe we'll be in the majority but we've got to work to earn it,” Budd added.



