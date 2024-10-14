Lara Trump to Newsmax: RNC to Assist Voters Impacted by Helene

In response to Hurricane Helene's devastating effects, the Republican National Committee (RNC) is working to ensure voters in North Carolina and Georgia have access to the polls ahead of the critical Nov. 5 election, despite the ongoing recovery efforts.

RNC co-chair Lara Trump, speaking on Newsmax's "Finnerty" show on Monday, emphasized the importance of facilitating voter access as recovery efforts continue in both states.

"This has been a terrible situation, and those are two states that [former President] Donald Trump has to win," Lara Trump said. "People are still trying to get back on their feet there, especially in western North Carolina. It is so tragic to understand what has really gone on there. But with the election just three weeks away, we have to think about how we are going to get people out to vote."

According to Trump, the RNC has proactively worked with local authorities to address the voting challenges the hurricane poses.

"Last week, the state legislature in North Carolina met, and we from the RNC sent them a ten-point bulletin with recommendations to ensure voters in Western North Carolina can participate in the election," she explained.

Among the measures proposed by the RNC are provisions to allow displaced individuals to vote in counties where they are temporarily located and the construction of new voting structures in areas where polling sites were destroyed.

"The great news is they agreed with us, and they said, 'yes, we are going to comply with all of these things,'" Trump added.

In addition to legislative solutions, the RNC is seeking volunteers to assist with on-the-ground efforts in the affected regions.

"We want volunteers out there," she said, directing people to visit the RNC hurricane assistance website to sign up. "We want to ensure we help every person get out and vote in this election."

When asked about the potential of providing transportation to voters in hard-hit areas, Lara Trump confirmed that the RNC is also exploring this option.

"A lot of these people have no transportation. We're going to do everything we legally can to help these people vote," she said. "It may look like buses, vans, or individual vehicles helping get folks to polling locations. However it is, we are going to assist people in every legal way possible."

But it is so vital. It's so important in this election," she added. "We cannot afford to have anyone sit out in North Carolina, Georgia, or anywhere [else] across this country."

With the Nov. 5 presidential election looming, the RNC's efforts in North Carolina and Georgia are critical. Both states are expected to play pivotal roles in determining the race's outcome.

