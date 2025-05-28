McFarland to Newsmax: US-Canada Proposal Suggests Countries 'Draw Closer'

When President Donald Trump says Canada should be the 51st U.S. state, he’s suggesting the northern neighbor "draw closer" to America, said former Trump deputy national security adviser KT McFarland.

"One aspect of it could be energy. For example, Canada has a lot of oil and natural gas. So do we. We could refine each other’s energy."

"We could be, really, a consortium and together we could supply the world with oil and natural gas," McFarland told Newsmax TV’s "American Agenda."

"We have a big trading relationship, so we could have a much closer trading relationship than we do now. We could have zero tariffs going back and forth.

"Probably most importantly in President Trump's mind right now is the national security part. It's not just the Golden Dome."

"I mean, think of the Golden Dome as a dome that would protect the United States, really North America, from any missiles that were coming from China, North Korea, from Russia — nuclear powered missiles that would come into the United States. And one of the most likely routes of those missiles would be over the North Pole.

"So, Canada would be essential in a consortium defense with the United States on the Golden Dome. And then also any kind of seaborne attacks against the United States or aircraft attacks. Canada and the United States have a lot of mutual interests. And I think that President Trump is right to say, Let’s rethink our relationship, whatever form that might take."

Trump has for months expressed interest in annexing Canada. On Tuesday, he said Canada could join his proposed Golden Dome missile defense system for free, but only if it becomes part of the U.S.

