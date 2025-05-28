Alex Phillips to Newsmax: King Charles' Speech 'Scripted' by Carney

Alex Phillips, a former member of European Parliament, told Newsmax on Wednesday that King Charles III's headline-making speech to Canadian parliament was likely "scripted" by the Canadian government to outline the new administration's "intentions."

King Charles traveled to Ottawa, Canada this week, where he gave a speech opening parliament in which he promised to "protect Canadians and their sovereign rights."

Phillips noted on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that the reigning monarch's speech when opening parliament "is scripted by the government, laying out the government's intentions."

King Charles III "is the King of Canada...Constitutionally, he is their head of state," she added. "Now, it's interesting that for the past 20-25 years, it's quite rare for the monarch of Canada" to open parliament, "but much like the British tradition, what he read out would have been scripted by [Canadian Prime Minister] Mark Carney's government."

Phillips said that "apart from adding his own pieces, this was a device...used by Mark Carney to reassert his authority, to lay out his intentions as the new prime Minister of Canada."

She continued, "And part of that has been this pushback against [U.S. President] Donald Trump saying, 'Hey, do you want to become another state of America?' Carney saying, 'Absolutely not. We're going to give as good as we've got. We've got a head of state, thank you very much. I know you like the royal family, Donald. Here he is opening our parliament.'"

Phillips added that Canadians are largely indifferent to having a constitutional monarchy, saying, "if they scrap that system, they're going to have to have a presidential system. And in a divided society, a lot of countries that don't have a directly elected individual executive are usually quite pleased that that isn't their lot."

