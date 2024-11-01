Danielle Alvarez to Newsmax: Dems' Rhetoric Shows Harris 'Has No Policy'

Rhetoric being heard from the Harris-Walz campaign and its supporters only proves Vice President Kamala Harris has "no great policy" to offer the American people," Trump campaign senior adviser Danielle Alvarez told Newsmax on Friday.

Alvarez appeared on "Wake Up America" a day after Mark Cuban, a Harris surrogate, criticized Donald Trump on "The View" by saying the former president never is seen around "strong, intelligent women."

The Trump campaign hit back, linking Cuban's comment to recent comments by President Joe Biden that Trump supporters are "garbage."

"I think it just shows who the Kamala Harris campaign is at its core. They have no great policy to offer the American people," Alvarez told co-hosts Sharla McBride and Marc Lotter. "They try to pretend to be a campaign of joy and vibes. And that's clearly not true.

"I mean, as they're falling apart at the seams, you are seeing them hurl insults at half of the American electorate and more than half of the American electorate. And, you know, again, it's just incredibly shameful. Kamala Harris again, Mark Cuban is a direct surrogate on stage with Kamala Harris campaigning with her frequently going on airwaves, frequently calling women again."

Alvarez added she personally was offended by Cuban's comment.

"It's personally insulting as someone who, you know, has two kids, not even a 1-year-old at this point, and, you know, has managing working with again two young children and traveling with the president, giving up a lot to make sure that President Donald J. Trump is elected," she said. "And I consider myself a very strong and intelligent, not just woman, but Hispanic woman. And the insults keep being hurled our way. It's absolutely disgusting.

"First, Barack Obama, you know, admonished Black men. We've been called Nazis. We've been called fascists. We've been called garbage. And now, apparently, I am an unintelligent woman and I just, you know, call BS on that because the reality is that strong and intelligent women strong across the country and strong and intelligent Americans across this country are supporting President Donald Trump because they know that he is going to solve the issues that matter most to them. ... It's inflation. It's the economy. It's the border. It's bringing down violent crime. And of course, bringing up our where we stand across the globe."

