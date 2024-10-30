WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jeff van drew | newsmax | kamala harris | political rhetoric

Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Trump Supporters Tired of Being Lied About

By    |   Wednesday, 30 October 2024 07:14 PM EDT

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., expressed exhaustion Wednesday on Newsmax that supporters of former President Donald Trump are constantly being labeled by leftists as garbage, Nazis, fascists, and other derogatory terms.

The latest political attack came Tuesday when President Joe Biden called Trump supporters "garbage" during a Zoom meeting with a Latino-outreach group.

After being asked on "The Chris Salcedo Show" to respond to a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris saying she "strongly" disagrees "with any criticism of people based on who they vote for," Van Drew took issue with rhetoric from Democrats, stating, "We've been called deplorables. We've been called garbage. We've been called followers of Hitler."

"I mean, you name it, they've called those people — that really just love America — believe in closed borders, believe in a safe nation, believe in an economy that really works for average working people, believe in safe cities, just believe in bringing our America back home because we've been going sideways for the last four years, and they just disrespect and dislike us so much," Van Drew said.

