Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Bragg Has 'No Authority' to Charge Trump

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has "no authority" to be going after President Donald Trump for "politically motivated prosecutions," said Rep. Alvin Biggs, R-Ariz.

"You shouldn't be going after the people who are running for office. And you shouldn't be going after the president, vice president if you're a local prosecutor like we have here," Biggs said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

Biggs, a member of the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee holding a hearing Monday on the "pro-crime" policies of the Manhattan DA's office, on Thursday introduced a pair of bills in retaliation for Bragg's prosecuting Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection to hush money payments made to adult-film star Stormy Daniels.

The Accountability for Lawless Violence In Our Neighborhoods Act, or ALVIN Act, would prohibit Bragg's office from receiving federal funding. It would also require that the DA repay any funds received after Jan. 1, 2022.

Biggs' second bill, the No Federal Funds for Political Prosecutions Act, would prohibit state or local law enforcement agencies from using funds or property seized through asset forfeiture to investigate or prosecute the president, vice president, or a candidate for the office of president in a criminal case.

Biggs said the committee hearing Monday will expose Bragg.

"When you start looking at the data, you will see that that Mr. Bragg claims that he's got the safest big city in America. But let's take a look at the rise in crime rates," he told Newsmax. "We're going to have victims there talking about their stories.

"When you have a prosecutor who basically tries to bust down every case he can that's charged originally as a felony, wants to break them down to be misdemeanors, he wants to release people from jail, he doesn't want people to have to pay cash bail, he wants everybody out on the street no matter how dangerous they are, and it makes a place unsafe. And that's what I think we're going to see in our hearing on Monday."

