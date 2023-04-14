×
Tags: jennifer harrison | newsmax | alvin bragg | new york

Jennifer Harrison to Newsmax: Bragg 'has Nothing to Brag About'

By    |   Friday, 14 April 2023 03:46 PM EDT

Victim Rights N.Y. head Jennifer Harrison told Newsmax on Friday that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg "has nothing to brag about" when it comes to how he's prosecuted violent crimes in New York City.

Harrison said on "National Report" that she started her organization after her "boyfriend and his best friend were murdered on Jan. 15, 2005, in a bar fight."

She said, "There were three brothers involved. Two of them had records and were offered freedom … if the one brother pled guilty, who ended up just serving 9.5 years for a double homicide, he got out in 2014 and … spends every Christmas and holiday with his family posting pictures on social media, which is nice to see, while my life has been completely destroyed."

Harrison said that during her testimony before Congress on Monday, "I will be speaking on behalf of victims, you know, in New York City that cannot speak for themselves because they're fearful of retaliation. One victim is currently being stalked by … her attacker and she has no voice in Alvin Bragg's office. And then Madeline Brame will be speaking about her son … a United States veteran who was murdered on the streets of Harlem."

She said, "Alvin Bragg let ... one of his killers go in a sweetheart deal with just 14 months of time served. And then Jose Aldo will be speaking as well, who was a victim and acted in self-defense, and he was the only one actually charged in that case, the woman that stabbed him and started this whole debacle never have has even been charged."

Harrison went on to add, "Alvin has nothing to brag about and that's what we're going to tell people on Monday."


jennifer harrison, newsmax, alvin bragg, new york
